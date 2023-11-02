Fourteen guns and ‘plenty of ammunition’ stolen from safe at Waikato gun club

Powertools may have been used to break into a gun safe at a rifle club where 14 guns and “plenty of ammunition were stolen”, say police.

Police are actively investigating the burglary at the rifle club in the Hamilton East area and would like to hear from the public with any information, said Detective Senior Sergeant Terri Wilson.

The break-in is reported to have occurred between October 25 and November 1 and police said nearby residents may have heard power tools being used.

The club was hosting a meet which ended around 8pm on Wednesday, October 25. A gun-club member discovered a break-in around 1pm yesterday when visiting the property. They immediately contacted the police.

A scene examination of the property has been completed.

“A number of firearms have been taken from the property and it is a priority for police to locate those items and locate those involved,” Detective Wilson said.

Fourteen firearms were taken from a secured safe, and a large amount of ammunition.

“We understand the concern around events involving firearms.

“Police are treating this seriously and are pursuing a number of leads to identify these offenders and locate the items they’ve stolen.”

Anyone who has information relating to this incident is urged to contact Hamilton Police by calling 105 and quoting file number 231101/0107.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the organisation Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.