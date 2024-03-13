How a guilty plea for Golriz Ghahraman could help her case, what’s on top of Labour’s agenda at its annual retreat and why the US is moving towards a nationwide TikTok ban in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP

A first for New Zealand is to appear on the fringe of Fiordland.

Meridian Energy is set to bring the world’s first electric hydrofoiling ferry to Lake Manapōuri next year.

The Swedish-designed Candela P-12 will provide daily transport for staff and contractors servicing Meridian’s hydro power station, saving 240 tons of carbon emissions, which is equivalent to taking 52 petrol cars off the road.

Meridian general manager of generation Tania Palmer said it was one of the ways the company was reducing its emissions from internal transport.

“We have to be bold and innovative to reduce emissions.

A concept design of the Swedish-designed Candela P-12 floating on Lake Manapōuri.

“The Candela P-12 is an exciting replacement for the diesel ferry we currently use to transport people across the lake to the power station.

“It’ll drastically reduce emissions and, at the same time, give our team what’s arguably the best and most spectacular commute in the world.”

Meridian would be the first company outside of Europe to have the shuttle.

The P-12′s hull rose above water at a high speed, flying on computer-guided hydrofoils which reduced friction and drag by about 80 per cent in comparison to traditional vessels, allowing for higher range of travel using battery power only, Palmer said.

At a cruise speed of 25 knots, the vessel left a wake of less than 15cm high, which would minimise disruption to the shoreline of Lake Manapōuri.

Candela chief executive Gustav Hasselskog said it was excited to partner with Meridian, a global leader in transition to sustainable energy and global decarbonisation.

“We thank Meridian for leading the charge towards a cleaner, greener future.”