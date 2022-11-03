Mike King breaks down, tearful plea to MPs after latest suicide rates. Video / The Morning Rumble

Mike King has expressed his heartfelt thanks to Kiwis for their support ahead of today’s Gumboot Friday major mental health campaign.

Kiwis across the country are set to don their gumboots to raise funds to give under-25s access to free counselling services.

An initiative by charity I Am Hope, today’s fundraiser includes events held around the country, such as gumboot throwing competitions.

Past Gumboot Friday fundraising has helped 9300 children access 20,481 counselling sessions, the charity said.

In a Facebook message posted last night, King thanked everyone for the support he’s been receiving.

“It has, to be honest, been a rough few days for my darling and I,” he said, seated next to his partner.

“Your kindness, your generosity, your love has really lifted us up and got us all ready for tomorrow.”

People can also donate directly to King’s cause by visiting the Gumboot Friday website or by texting Boots to 469.

King urged Kiwis to keep the pledges coming in.

“You guys broke the text machine yesterday - that’s how good you guys are,” he said.

“So from the bottom of our hearts, we thank you so much and look forward to catching up on the Gumboot Friday podcast tomorrow, starting at midday.”

King earlier this week gave a tearful interview in which he said he is tired of online “virtue signallers”, politicians, and “arrogant bureaucrats” failing to help New Zealanders struggling with their wellbeing.

Mike King, with former Health Minister David Clark, during a press conference in 2019, after the Government announced a Suicide Prevention Office will be established. Photo / File

King, who made his name as a comedian before revealing he suffered from depression and drug addiction and began campaigning for improvements to mental health care, spoke about New Zealand’s suicide rates in what he described as a “f**ked up” system.

“If you put your faith in the system, there is a better than evens chance that your child will die because no one is coming,” he told music radio station The Rock.

He said he feared more Kiwis would become suicide victims while “arrogant bureaucrats” and members of Parliament did little to address long-standing problems.

“We can either sit around and whinge about it or we can do one of two things. Invest in our own system, which is Gumboot Friday, and if you can’t invest, stop being silent. You need to speak up about this,” he said.

Last year, King criticised the Ministry of Health for rejecting a plea for funding from Gumboot Friday, which provides free counselling for young people in New Zealand.

He also returned his New Zealand Order of Merit medal, saying the mental health system was “broken” and “no one is trying to fix it”.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern later announced the Government would give Gumboot Friday $600,000, which came from the $1.2 million Mental Wellbeing Innovation Fund.

“We cannot let the bureaucrats that run this country - and this is not a political thing. If you think that when National gets in, things are going to be different, you’re living in la la land,” King said.

Mental health advocates have often criticised a lack of access to mental health services. In October, Te Whatu Ora figures showed the public system was short of 643 mental health staff.

For the past eight months, the Herald has run an editorial campaign called Great Minds, which has investigated and highlighted the alarming rise in mental health problems among children and teenagers, and the lack of services and support available for them.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Helpline: 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111































