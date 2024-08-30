The plaque placed at the crash scene to pay tribute to the vicims. Photo / NZH

“As you know they were all ski racers, it’s very sad news for our ski community,” a source close to the team told the Herald.

“Everybody is very shocked, [it’s a] very sad loss for our ski family.

“They are so young and very talented racers.”

Two others were seriously injured in the crash between a 4WD and a people-mover, which happened on State Highway 79 at about 3.15pm on August 14.

Bum-Hee Cho was in New Zealand to compete at the Winter Games in Queenstown. Photo / Instagram

”Three of the deceased were travelling in the people-mover,” said Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Vicki Walker.

“Another person travelling with them was critically injured.”

Another source said the crash was witnessed by a number of other team members, including a recent Olympic competitor.

She said the group was in New Zealand to compete at the Winter Games in Queenstown at Cardrona, Coronet Peak and The Remarkables.

Three people died in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 79 near Geraldine which involved a Korean ski team. Photo / George Heard

Walker said the driver of the 4WD – the sole occupant of that vehicle – was one of the injured.

”Losing so many lives at once is shocking and our hearts go out to those involved,” Walker said.

She confirmed the three people who died were part of a group visiting the district and other members of that group were following behind the vehicle at the time of the crash.

”We’re wrapping support around them and will be speaking with them to help establish what occurred,” said Walker.

”Incidents like this are hard on everyone involved, and our communities too.”

