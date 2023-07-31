Residents of Marine Parade, Mellons Bay have been warning Auckland Transport about the state of the road, which is subsiding quite a bit. Video / Dean Purcell

A coastal road collapsing in East Auckland is causing alarm among locals and is being monitored by Auckland Transport (AT) while further investigations take place.

Extensive and deep cracking has appeared in a section of Marine Parade in Mellons Bay and a full lane is collapsing on the seaward side, leaving residents with only one lane in and out of the local road.

One resident, who did not want to be named, said AT does not seem to appear to be showing any urgency to fix the road.

Deep cracks are appearing in Marine Parade at Mellons Beach. Photo / Dean Purcell

“Our road started subsiding a few weeks ago, and a contractor put up some signs and restrictions. However, since then, the road has now collapsed. Half the road will go down the slope very soon,” the resident said.

An AT spokeswoman said unfortunately, any repair is not a straightforward fix as there is still some significant ground movement within the slip site, aggravated by six months of heavy rainfall.

“Our consultants have looked at some possible options we could consider for this slip, but these require further investigation and analysis, which we are working on now. Marine Parade is under regular monitoring for further deterioration,” she said.

One lane of the road in Mellons Bay is falling away. Photo / Dean Purcell

Howick Local Board chairman Damian Light said there appeared to have been issues with the road for several years, and those had come back with the recent storms.

He said the subsidence is quite significant, and the fact it keeps coming back suggests a bigger issue around the coastline.

It is a local road and the only way in and out for residents, Light said.

Bernard Orsman is an Auckland-based reporter who has been covering local government and transport since 1998. He joined the Herald in 1990 and worked in the Parliamentary press gallery for six years.