Meet the Litas: New Zealand’s biggest all-female motorbike collective

Originating in the United States, the Litas are now a worldwide group with 33,000 members from Canada to Malaysia to British Colombia.

West Auckland bikie Alley Miller was part of the group of women who co-founded the Auckland Litas chapter back in 2015.





Alley Miller was one of the co-founders of the Auckland Litas chapter in 2015. Photo / Ben Dickens





“Women are riding motorcycles now because they can and they want to,” Miller told the Herald.

“There’s nothing stopping them, they’re not going to morning soccer, not going to the PTA meeting on Thursday, you’re going to the social nights.

“There are so many subcultural genres of female riders, the Litas are just a little bit more hell-raising - go against the grain, customise your bike, wear the sparkly helmet, put the bright red lipstick on it and just go out there and be unapologetically yourself.”

Auckland bikie Alex Marinakis is one of the newest members of the Litas Auckland. Photo / Ben Dickens

Cheree Kinnear and Ben Dickens spent a day with Miller in her “Babe Cave” to learn more about what’s behind the recent boom of lady bikers.

Litas members Alex Marinakis and Nina Looker - along with her pooch passenger Miss Pixie - also shared why they got into biking and what makes Auckland’s female motorbike scene so special.





The Litas Auckland now has more than 300 members. Photo / Ben Dickens

