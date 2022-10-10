Voyager 2022 media awards
Meet the 'fixers': The people who propelled Wayne Brown to Mayor of Auckland

Bernard Orsman
By
6 mins to read
Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown took questions from the media today while members of his campaign team prepared to help him in office. Photo / Michael Craig

The political operatives behind Wayne Brown's emphatic win for the Auckland mayoralty are staying on for now to bed in the Mayor's mandate for change.

Brown spoke on the campaign trail of having a team

