New Zealand|Politics

Meet Parliament's boss - Rafael Gonzalez-Montero upbeat about changes to workplace

Audrey Young
By
6 mins to read
All MPs will be undergoing "healthy workplace training" says Rafael Gonzalez-Montero. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Parliament may have a reputation for being a toxic work environment but that is not how its top boss, Rafael Gonzalez-Montero, sees it.

The Colombian-born administrator has risen to the top in the 16 years

