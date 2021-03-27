Website of the Year

New Zealand

Meerkat star of new health and safety campaign cost $400,000 to design and bring to life

6 minutes to read

WorkSafe's taxpayer-owned digital meerkats take the lead on health and safety education. Photo / Supplied

David Fisher
By:

Senior writer, NZ Herald

Congratulations taxpayer - you are the proud owner of a digital meerkat that cost $400,000 to develop.

We've seen the native of southern Africa's Kalahari Desert popping up in health and safety adverts since October.

