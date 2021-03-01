Medical team advises King Tūheitia to self-isolate

King Tūheitia seen with Six60 band member Matiu Walters. Photo / Supplied

King Tūheitia Potatau Te Wherowhero VII and his wife Makau Ariki Te Atawhai Paki and their children have been advised by the King's Office medical team to take extra precautions and self-isolate after further community cases of Covid-19 have been identified over the weekend in Auckland.

Kiingitanga spokesman Rāhui Papa said the Kiingitanga was exercising the importance of care and caution. This comes after the Kāhui Ariki attended a number of events recently and a family member attended a birthday in South Auckland on Saturday night.

Papa said the King was now self-isolating at his home in Ngaruawāhia after attending a number of events the weekend with large audiences including the Maurea Poukai and the Six60 sell-out concert at Hamilton's Claudeland's Oval on Saturday night.

"Those who show any symptoms of Covid-19 and or if you have had visited places of interest linked to the Papatoetoe cases go get tested," Papa said.

Whānau self-isolates

In 2014 King Tūheitia battled diabetes and cancer and in 2013 he had a kidney transplant donated by his youngest son, Korotangi Paki.

The King's daughter, Ngawaihonoitepō Paki and Korotangi Paki, who also attended the Six60 concert, will self-isolate in their homes in Hamilton with whānau.

Eldest son Whatumoana Paki, who attended a birthday in South Auckland at the weekend, will remain in Auckland under alert level 3.

At 9pm on Saturday Prime Minister Jacinda Adern announced Auckland would return to alert level 3 lockdown, and the rest of country to level 2 from 6am Sunday.

- Originally published by Māori Television