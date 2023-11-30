Rail boss slams New Zealand infrastructure costs, last-minute agreement extends the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, and more Kiwis falling behind on their mortgage payments in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

By RNZ

Senior doctors have settled their pay dispute with Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand after months of strikes and industrial action.

Their union, the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS), said doctors had received an average pay rise of just over 5.7 per cent.

Earlier this year the doctors had their first ever nationwide strike, frustrated that they were effectively having their pay cut because it was not keeping up with inflation.

Doctors picket Auckland City Hospital during the nationwide strike. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Further strike action planned for October was cancelled after the parties agreed to facilitated bargaining by the Employment Relations Authority (ERA).

The union last month told members it had agreed on a settlement and indicative ballot of members over the proposed terms of settlement was to be held.

The ASMS has thanked New Zealanders for their patience, saying they had had to fight tooth and nail just to stop sliding backwards.