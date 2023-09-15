Doctors picket the Auckland City Hospital during a nationwide senior doctors' strike earlier this month. Photo / Jason Oxenham

By RNZ

Senior doctors and dentists have voted to hold two more strikes next month - one for 12 hours and the other for 24.

It comes after earlier strikes over deadlocked pay negotiations between their union and Te Whatu Ora.

The health agency earlier said it had put a fair deal on the table, but the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists argued the increase on offer of $15,000 to $26,000 failed to keep up with inflation.

In a statement on Friday, ASMS said its members voted “overwhelmingly” for two further strikes in October.

The 12-hour strike will take place on 2 October while the 24-hour strike will be on 24 October.

ASMS executive director Sarah Dalton said: “It’s time for Te Whatu Ora to walk its talk about valuing senior doctors and dentists.

“Doctors want quality time with patients and whānau, not more overtime. Te Whatu Ora’s refusal to provide an inflation-adjusted salary is rewarding specialists going the extra mile with a pay cut.”

Dalton said doctors were experiencing high levels of burnout, overwork and moral injury and they tried to cover “massive workforce gaps”.

She said Te Whatu Ora needed to show that the work done in public hospitals by doctors and dentists was valued.

“There are many issues confronting our health system, but salary is one problem Te Whatu Ora could solve today if they chose.”

Dalton said the decision to continue strike action had not been taken lightly by its members.

“However, they see services unable to operate as they should every day - now they are standing up to keep doctors in our struggling hospitals.”

Urgent care would still be provided to patients during strikes.

“We want to thank the public who have supported our doctors and dentists on the picket lines and who support our fight for decent investment in our health workforce.”

The two two-hour strikes held this month were the first time specialists had taken nationwide industrial action.

The next formal mediated talks are planned for 19 September.