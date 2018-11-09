NZEI president Lynda Stuart said the offers did not address union claims for lower class sizes and more professional time.

"The question is: will this address the crisis in education and the teacher shortage? What we asked for had children at the heart - for example more time to teach and smaller class sizes. This is something that our members now need to decide," she said.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said was disappointing NZEI decided to go ahead with strike action before asking its members to consider the new offer made this week.

"The new offer would mean significant pay increases for their members and an offer to provide for paid meetings to discuss the offer.

Hipkins said most teachers would get between $9500 and $11,000 extra annually in their pay packets by 2020.

"NZEI let their members down by not allowing them to consider the new offer before going on strike.

"They should stop the strike and allow a vote."

School communities were notified informally several weeks ago of the strike dates, but formal strike issues were issued late last night for Auckland.

NZEI national president Lynda Stuart has confirmed that primary teachers will strike again next week. Photo / File

Notices for other regions of the country that strike later next week will be issued today and Monday.

Stuart said members would carefully consider both the offer and any recommendations made by the facilitator at mass meetings being held during the strikes.

"The strike action still stands as the offer is not substantially different enough to give us the mandate to revoke the strike notice. We will give members the opportunity to consider the offer, any recommendations from the ERA, and next steps."

The key elements of the new offer for teachers are:

• 3 per cent per year over a three year term (unchanged).

• No increase in classroom release time (unchanged).

• A new top pay step for teachers with degrees plus professional teaching qualifications from 2020.

• Removal of the qualifications cap on progression for teachers without degrees from 2020.

• A $500 lump sum for NZEI members only.

Strikes will take place in Auckland on Monday, the rest of the North Island (except Wellington) on Tuesday, Christchurch on Wednesday, the rest of the South Island on Thursday, and Wellington on Friday.

Secretary of Education Iona Holsted said the ministry's offer would give teachers $698 million over three years - $129m more than the previous offer.

"The offer also provides for additional progression on the pay scale.

"Our offer took into account the large investment being made by the Government into learning support, including the recent announcement of $217m for 600 new learning support coordinator roles, which the NZEI has asked for as part of easing teacher workload and helping parents and children.

"We expected the NZEI Executive would have waited for the recommendations of the facilitator and given its members an opportunity to properly consider our new pay offer before deciding to go ahead with strikes.

Recommendations from the Employment Relations Authority will be available by the end of today.

"Settling pay negotiations with the NZEI is important and we have done all we can to reach agreement. We know strike action is disruptive for children's learning and for parents."

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said NZEI "let their members down by not allowing them to consider the new offer before going on strike".

"It is disappointing that NZEI has decided to go ahead with strike action before asking its members to consider the strong new offer made this week during facilitation," he said.

"They should stop the strike and allow a vote."