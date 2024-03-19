Our biggest boozing regions revealed, the pivotal decision weighing on Te Papa and Kāinga Ora is called on for tougher treatment of antisocial tenants in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / AP / NZHerald

By RNZ

The Media and Communications Minister is defending pulling out of pre-booked interviews about her portfolio, saying they would have been “boring” for the interviewers.

Last week, Melissa Lee cancelled interviews with NZME’s Media Insider and RNZ’s Mediawatch, despite initially agreeing to do them.

It is a tumultuous time for media, with the proposed shutting of Newshub and cancellation of news and current affairs shows at TVNZ, as well as the unclear fate of legislation to make social media giants pay for the news they use.

Lee is set to take a paper to Cabinet soon, setting out her plans for the portfolio. She has been consulting with coalition partners before she takes the paper to a Cabinet committee.

Broadcasting Minister Melissa Lee being questioned by media. Photo / Mark Mitchell

On Tuesday, she said given the confidentiality of the process, there was nothing more she could say in the one-on-one interviews.

“I have actually talked about what my plans are, but not in detail. And I think talking about the same thing over and over, just seemed, like, you know...” Lee said.

Lee said she received advice from the Prime Minister’s office, but the decision to pull out was ultimately hers.

“I’ve been doing quite a lot of interviews and I couldn’t sort of elaborate more on the paper and the work that I’m actually doing until a decision has actually been made and I felt that it would be boring for him to sit there for me to tell him, ‘no, no, I can’t really elaborate, you’re going to have to wait until the decision’s made’,” she said.

It is believed Lee was referring to either the NZ Herald’s Shayne Currie or RNZ’s Colin Peacock.

The Media and Communications Minister is defending pulling out of pre-booked interviews about her portfolio. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Asked whether it was up to her to decide what was boring or not, Lee repeated she had done a lot of interviews.

“I didn’t think it was fair for me to sit down with someone on a one-to-one to say the same thing over to them,” she said.

Lee said her diary had been fairly full, due to commitments with her other portfolios.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said his office’s advice to Lee was that she may want to wait until she got feedback from the Fair Digital News Bargaining Bill process, which was still going through select committee.

“Our advice from my office, as I understand it, was, ‘Look, you’re gonna have more to say after we get through the digital bargaining bill, and that’s the logical time to sit down for a long-format interview’,” Luxon said.

Labour broadcasting spokesman Willie Jackson said he believed the Prime Minister’s office was trying to protect Lee from scrutiny.

“There’s absolutely no doubt she’s struggling. If you look at her first response when she fronted media, she had quite a cold response. That’s changed, of course now she’s giving all her aroha to everyone. So they’ve been working on her and so they should, because the media deserve better and the public deserve better,” Jackson said.