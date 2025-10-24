Measles contact tracers have identified patient zero from the Bluebridge Ferry on October 3. Photo / Getty Images

By RNZ

Measles contact tracers have found patient zero on a Cook Strait sailing of the Bluebridge Ferry on October 3, NZ Public Health medicine specialist Dr Matthew Reid has confirmed to RNZ.

It brings the number of measles cases from the ferry to five.

On Friday morning Public Health medicine specialist Sharon Sime told Morning Report they were assuming the worst.

She said anyone who was on that ferry and has measles symptoms, or even if they had measles symptoms which have now resolved, should contact Healthline or their health provider.