Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Measles patient zero found on Cook Strait ferry sailing

RNZ
Quick Read

Measles contact tracers have identified patient zero from the Bluebridge Ferry on October 3. Photo / Getty Images

Measles contact tracers have identified patient zero from the Bluebridge Ferry on October 3. Photo / Getty Images

By RNZ

Measles contact tracers have found patient zero on a Cook Strait sailing of the Bluebridge Ferry on October 3, NZ Public Health medicine specialist Dr Matthew Reid has confirmed to RNZ.

It brings the number of measles cases from the ferry to five.

On

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save