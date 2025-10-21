Advertisement
‘Strong likelihood’ measles spreading in the community, officials warn

RNZ
2 mins to read

The measles virus, the US CDC says measles is very contagious and can be serious, and anyone who is not protected against the virus is at risk. Photo / US CDC

By RNZ

Health officials are warning there’s a strong likelihood measles is spreading in the community after four cases, including two children, were confirmed this week.

Two cases are in Manawatū, one in Nelson and one in Auckland that was linked to overseas travel.

Health NZ’s

