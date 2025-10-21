The measles virus, the US CDC says measles is very contagious and can be serious, and anyone who is not protected against the virus is at risk. Photo / US CDC

The measles virus, the US CDC says measles is very contagious and can be serious, and anyone who is not protected against the virus is at risk. Photo / US CDC

By RNZ

Health officials are warning there’s a strong likelihood measles is spreading in the community after four cases, including two children, were confirmed this week.

Two cases are in Manawatū, one in Nelson and one in Auckland that was linked to overseas travel.

Health NZ’s public health medicine specialist Dr Sharon Sime, said there was potential for other cases and officials were investigating locations of interest.

She said there was a risk of measles outbreaks if it was spreading in the community.