Health NZ said that anyone who lives in or has visited Nelson between November 1-7 is advised to check the locations of interest webpage over the next few days and to follow the advice provided.

“We anticipate more cases as the current outbreak progresses,” the agency said.

“New Zealand continues to remain at high risk from measles.”

Measles is one of the most contagious viruses and spreads very easily from person to person.

People are asked to stay alert for measles symptoms, which can include:

an illness that begins with high fever (over 38C), cough, runny nose and sore red eyes (conjunctivitis)

a rash, beginning on the face and gradually spreading down the body to the arms and legs, which can last up to one week

“Anyone who is feeling unwell is encouraged to stay home and seek health advice by calling Healthline for free any time on 0800 611 116,” Health NZ warned.

The best protection is immunisation. Health NZ said getting two doses of the MMR vaccine after 12 months of age protects 99% of people from measles and is free for most people.

Earlier this week, Health Minister Simeon Brown said the health system had enough resources to step up contract tracing efforts if needed.

Brown made the remarks as he revealed that he had seen modelling showing “there could be a lot more cases than currently we are receiving”.

He said the Government was in the midst of a “stamp it out” approach to the outbreak, using contact tracing.

Labour health spokeswoman Ayesha Verrall said contact tracing was the key to getting on top of the outbreak.

Asked about whether to keep schools open or to close them, Verrall said: “The problem is if actions today that don’t prioritise proper contact tracing lead to a 40- to 50-week outbreak that closes schools around the country – that’s the choice you face during an outbreak.”

