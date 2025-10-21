Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Measles in New Zealand: What you need to know about the spread of the deadly virus

RNZ
10 mins to read

Measles cases are spreading, with concerns of undetected community transmission, warns Dr Sharon Sime. Photo / Getty Images

Measles cases are spreading, with concerns of undetected community transmission, warns Dr Sharon Sime. Photo / Getty Images

By RNZ Online

Explainer

Measles cases may be spreading in the community. Here’s what you need to know about the deadly disease.

Measles cases have been breaking out around Aotearoa in recent months, with Health NZ’s public health medicine specialist Dr Sharon Sime warning there may

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save