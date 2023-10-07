Wellington Airport is one of the locations of interest identified. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington Airport is one of the locations of interest identified. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By RNZ

Te Whatu Ora has identified key locations of interest in the latest measles case.

The health agency issued an alert for the whole country after a Northland student diagnosed with the disease attended a week-long Shakespeare theatre production at Scots College in Wellington.

Students attending the event then travelled to other parts of the country and the infected student took a Jetstar flight (JQ258) to Auckland on Tuesday.

Te Whatu Ora asked those students to isolate until they have been contacted by public health.

Other key locations of interest include:

· Roxy Cinema and café (Paw Patrol), 5 Park Road Miramar, Saturday 30 September, 9.30am to 12.30pm

· After Hours Pharmacy, 17 Adelaide Road, Newtown, Wellington, Sunday 1 October, 9pm to 10pm

· Wellington Zoo, 200 Daniell Street, Newtown, Wellington, 1 October, 9.15am to 11pm

· Wellington Metlink bus, no 1 Adelaide road to Courtenay place, 1 October, about 9.56pm

· Zambrero restaurant, 57 Courtenay Place, Te Aro, Wellington, 1 October, 9.55pm to 11pm

· Whitby’s Restaurant + Bar, James Cook Hotel, 147 The Terrace, Wellington, Monday 2 October, 5.30pm to 7pm

· Wellington domestic airport, Stewart Duff Drive, Rongotai, Wellington, Tuesday 3 October, 10.30am to 1pm

· Jetstar flight Wellington to Auckland, 3 October, 2.15pm to 4pm

· Auckland domestic airport including the Jetstar baggage carousel, 3 October, 1.15pm to 2.15pm

National Public Health Service interim clinical lead Dr William Rainger said people who were at locations of interest at the same time as the case should get vaccinated if they were not immune, or were unsure, and watch out for symptoms.

“Those at high risk will be contacted directly by public health in the next few days,” Rainger said.

“Northland health staff are working closely with the case and their household, who have been very proactive in helping us trace contacts, and we would like to thank them for their support.”

Te Whatu Ora advised people who suspected they had measles to stay at home and call their healthcare provider or Healthline on 0800 611 116 for more advice.

Measles signs and symptoms

· It usually takes 10-12 days from exposure to the first symptom.

· The illness begins with fever, cough, runny nose, and conjunctivitis (inflammation in the eyes), which lasts for 2-4 days.

· It may be possible to see small white spots (Koplik spots) inside the mouth.

· A rash appears 2-4 days after the first symptoms, beginning at the hairline and gradually spreading down the body to the arms and legs. The rash lasts for up to one week.

Te Whatu Ora also reminded people to stay up to date with their immunisation.

“If you are unsure whether you have had one or two doses of MMR, for most people it’s safe to get vaccinated again,” Rainger said.

“However, if you are pregnant or have a health condition meaning you have a weakened immune system, please speak to your health care provider before getting vaccinated as it may not be appropriate.”

- RNZ