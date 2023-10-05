Anyone who has not been vaccinated against measles, or who is not sure if they’ve had measles previously, is recommended to be immunised with the MMR vaccine.

A Northlander who caught a flight from Wellington to Auckland has triggered a nationwide health alert after being diagnosed with measles.

Te Whatu Ora is asking people to monitor for symptoms of the viral infection as the person had attended a week-long National Shakespeare Schools Production at Scots College.

The person caught the Jetstar flight JQ258 from Wellington to Auckland on Tuesday and other students who attended the event had reportedly travelled to other parts of the country.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Ankush Mittal said the public health service is in the process of tracing any exposed contacts from this case within the region.

Since the person was currently not linked to any recent case in New Zealand and did not have a history of recent international travel, there was a possibility there was wider transmission of measles in the region.

“The source of infection is currently unknown, so it is critical that everyone be alert to the symptoms and get vaccinated if they haven’t already.”

He said symptoms included a fever, cough, runny nose and conjunctivitis (inflammation in the eyes) which lasts for two to four days. But it usually took 10 to 12 days from exposure to spot the first symptom.

“It may be possible to see small white spots (Koplik spots) inside the mouth. You may even see a rash appear two to four days after the first symptoms, beginning at the hairline and gradually spreading down the body to the arms and legs. The rash lasts for up to one week.”

Mittal said public health advice would be provided for any organisations where there had been exposure to measles, and might also be publicised through media alerts.

He thanked the Northland person’s household for their proactive support in helping them trace contacts.

“We once again like to remind people to be up to date with the immunisation. If you are unsure whether you have had one or two doses of MMR, get vaccinated as there is no additional risk in getting an extra dose.”

The public health service encourages everyone to remain vigilant for measles and where measles is suspected to stay at home and call your healthcare provider or Healthline on 0800 611 116 for more advice.

Where can I get immunised?

Saturday October 7

The Warehouse Carpark, Port Rd, Whangārei – 10am until 3pm

Te Whatu Ora, 16-24 Commerce St, Whangārei – 9am until 4pm

Sunday October 8

The Warehouse Carpark, Port Rd, Whangārei – 10am until 3pm

Te Whatu Ora, 16-24 Commerce St, Whangārei – 9am until 4pm

Monday October 9

Dargaville Plunket Rooms - 9am until 3pm

Wednesday October 11

Dargaville Warehouse Carpark - 11am until 5pm

Thursday October 12

1 Sammaree Place Kerikeri - 9am until 4pm

Avneesh Vincent is the crime and emergency services reporter at the Advocate. He was previously at the Gisborne Herald as the arts and environment reporter and is passionate about covering stories that can make a difference. He joined NZME in July 2023.