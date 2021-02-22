McDonalds staff threatened in Rotorua robbery

McDonalds Te Ngae was targeted last night. Photo / Google Maps

A group of thieves have threatened staff members and tried to steal a cash register from McDonalds Te Ngae.

A police media spokeswoman said they were notified of the incident, on the corner of Robinson Ave and Te Ngae Rd, at 9.25pm yesterday.

A group of people entered the store and tried to steal the cash register.

Staff members were threatened but there was no indication of an assault or any injuries, she said.

Police attended but no members of the group involved had been found.

Franchise owner Rob Parry said they attempted to steal the register but they were bolted into the premises and had no luck.

He said the only thing the thieves managed to get away with was a few sachets of sugar.

"There is no way they can move the cash registers."

Inquiries are continuing.