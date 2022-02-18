Protesters supporting The Freedom Convoy on Parliament's forecourt and lawn in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Staff at the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) are being advised the building's entrances and exits have been locked down due to the protest.

Those in the building were told via email that they will be unable to exit or enter the building until police have given the "all-clear".

"Once we have the all-clear we will send another notification to let you know you can enter and leave the building," the email said.

It also reminded staff to wear their ID cards at all times in the office, but not while out and about, as well as to be vigilant for people tail-gating into the building.

Staff were also told to contact the security team immediately if they noticed anything suspicious.

MBIE has been approached for comment.

Today is the 11th day of the protest, which has continued to grow in numbers, and police anticipate a significant number of people will join over the weekend.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster told the media that negotiation and de-escalation were the only way to resolve the protest now.

He said they had assessed that any enforcement action would run the risk of wider harm than the protest was already creating.

"We continue to carefully navigate our options to reopen the roads, but the most desirable way to end this safely is to encourage open communication channels."