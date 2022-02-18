Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Steven Joyce: Protest much bigger than the protesters

6 minutes to read
In focusing on the protesters on Parliament's lawn, the Government is ignoring a much larger group of unhappy citizens. Photo / Mike Scott

In focusing on the protesters on Parliament's lawn, the Government is ignoring a much larger group of unhappy citizens. Photo / Mike Scott

NZ Herald
By Steven Joyce

OPINION:

There is a danger the inhabitants of the parliamentary precinct have spent the week missing the wood for the trees. In focusing on the protesters directly in front of them, they seem oblivious to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.