There are more than 1,300 cases in Auckland alone and the seven-day rolling average of community cases is just over 1000. Video / NZ Herald

Western Australia has recorded more than 200 cases of Covid-19 overnight amid speculation Premier Mark McGowan is preparing to announce a return to quarantine-free travel.

WA Health reported 194 local cases and eight travel-related infections overnight, including 18 self-reported positive rapid antigen tests.

It brings the state's total number of active cases to 724 but none are in hospital.

McGowan was in a state disaster council meeting on Friday, where it is understood a tweak to restrictions was discussed to slow the spread of the Omicron variant, as well as plans to bring down the hard border.

Premier Mark McGowan was part of a state disaster council meeting on Friday. Photo / NCA NewsWire

The Premier will travel to Sydney next week to testify at a defamation trial involving billionaire Clive Palmer. He will be there from February 26 to 28.

Meanwhile, Southern River Member of the Legislative Assembly Terry Healy has reportedly been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case and is now awaiting the result of his PCR test.

The Labor MP delivered a lengthy speech in Parliament House on Thursday.

If he tests positive, other MPs may also be forced into seven days of self-isolation.