MBIE issuing warning to Kiwis abroad as managed isolation facilities fill up for Christmas

The Covid-19 isolation facility at the Jet Park Hotel in Mangere, Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

The number of spots available for managed isolation over Christmas are dwindling and has seen the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment issue a warning for any overseas Kiwis wanting to get home for the festive period.

MBIE today announced its new system is "becoming fully booked" in the lead-up to Christmas.

From midnight tonight it becomes a legal requirement for anyone wanting to get back into New Zealand to have a voucher.

"Warning - the Managed Isolation Allocation System is becoming fully booked prior to Christmas. If you do not already have a voucher, you may not be able to return on your preferred date," MBIE announced on its Twitter page.

Passengers boarding flights after midnight tonight won't be allowed to board unless they have been granted an exemption.

The Herald is awaiting comment from MBIE regarding Kiwis who might need to return home for an emergency over the festive period, but its website currently states that people would need to book an alternative date.

It also reminded people who had already booked booked their return flights home prior to the law coming into effect, that they would still need a voucher.

"Yes, you are legally required to get a voucher, regardless of when you booked your flights," MBIE's website states. "You will not be permitted to board if you do not have a voucher."