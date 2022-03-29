Cars will be banned from parking on streets like Lake Rd under the draft parking strategy. Photo / File

Auckland Transport has been put on notice by mayoral candidates over its controversial plans to remove kerbside parking on many of city roads over the next 10 years.

In a big shake-up of parking, AT has demoted cars to the "lowest priority" of kerbside space and says they will automatically be removed for projects like bus lanes and cycleways.

Over time, AT wants to potentially remove car parking from 1200km of the city's 7600km of roads, starting with changes to 240km of roads over the next 10 years.

Auckland Transport wants to convert more road space into cycleways. Photo / File

After a lot of to-ing and fro-ing over the past two days, AT chief executive Shane Ellison said he would look into releasing a list of streets impacted by the changes but made no promises.

Of the main mayoral candidates, restaurateur Leo Molloy and businessman Wayne Brown let AT bosses know they are skating on thin ice if they proceed with the changes.

Molloy said the parking strategy is typical of how out of touch AT is and will be axed on day one if he wins the mayoralty.

Brown, who launched a bid for the mayoralty today, said councillors are just passive players in the process and should develop the policy for AT to implement.

Auckland Transport boss Shane Ellison. Photo / File

Besides, he said, AT is a "huge bureaucratic monster" and he would replace the board with councillors and directors with deep knowledge of the transport sector.

Molloy said AT was dismissive of the crippling effect the parking changes could have on small businesses that are under extreme pressure at a time when Auckland can least afford it.

"The plan to eliminate kerbside parking on 1200km of roads and replace it with bike and bus lanes unfairly punishes car owners, especially in regions where public transport is not able to serve the population," he said.

Another proposal to start charging $2 to $4 at park and ride stations on top of public transport fares is nothing but a stealth tax, said Molloy.

Businessman Wayne Brown launch a bid for the mayoralty today promising to replace the board of Auckland Transport. Photo / Dean Purcell

Another mayoral candidate, Heart of the City chief executive Viv Beck, said parking is a challenging issue with limited space in a growing city, but any plans must be practical and meet the needs of Aucklanders.

She was pleased AT is working through the issue and consulting with local communities, but said its track record was poor and would expect communities are listened to and any changes are clear and can be justified.

Beck did not think motorists should be penalised by having to pay at park and ride stations to access public transport.

Manukau councillor Efeso Collins, the Labour and Green Party-endorsed mayoral candidate, voted in favour of giving cars the lowest priority below cycleways and public transport on roads when the principles of the Parking Strategy were supported by council's planning committee on November 4 last year.

Today, Collins said he supports building better transport alternatives, such as fares-free public transport, so that people can make the switch from kerbside parking to public transport.

"I will build those alternatives as mayor so the transition to a city with public transport is as fair as possible. I will also be a mayor who values listening - and proper consultation is good listening in action."

Auckland Transport's draft Parking Strategy demotes cars to the "lowest priority" of kerb side space on 1200km of the city's roads. Photo / File

The latest version of the parking strategy has pulled back from asking for powers to remove parking without telling people or giving them a say, which Auckland Mayor Phil Goff has called "bloody arrogant".

"Democracy is about governing with the consent of the people and I'm a little worried we will piss people off enough that they will simply revolt against this," Goff said when the idea was raised last November.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff. Photo / File

Goff said today it is important that council hears Aucklanders' views on the draft parking strategy to see if AT has the right approach.

"The draft strategy identifies a number of changes to parking management that are necessary if Auckland is to deliver the mode shift necessary to achieve its climate change and emissions reductions goals.

"Bus lanes or T3 lanes on major arterial roads for example need to have priority over parking on those strategic routes," said Goff, adding it is reasonable for people using park and ride stations to pay a small amount towards the cost.