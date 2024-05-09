Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Mayor Wayne Brown unhappy with Auckland councillors’ repeated ‘personal trips’ to Taiwan, funded by Taiwanese Government

Tom Dillane
By
7 mins to read
Kiwis wake to icy temperatures amid grid crisis and why Wayne Brown’s unhappy about councillors’ trips to Taiwan in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Mayor Wayne Brown has expressed anxiety about a group of Auckland councillors visiting Taiwan twice in the past six months for “personal trips” funded by the Taiwanese Government - saying both New Zealand’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand