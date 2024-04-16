Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland mayoral adviser apologises for LinkedIn outburst at two councillors and National MP Erica Stanford over North Harbour Stadium

Bernard Orsman
By
4 mins to read
Albany councillors John Watson, left, and Wayne Walker say the "disparaging comments" by mayoral adviser Simon Johnston are defamatory.

Albany councillors John Watson, left, and Wayne Walker say the "disparaging comments" by mayoral adviser Simon Johnston are defamatory.

A senior staffer in the Auckland mayoral office has apologised after publicly attacking two councillors and National MP for East Coast Bays Erica Stanford over a controversial proposal to demolish North Harbour Stadium.

On LinkedIn,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand