Albany councillors John Watson, left, and Wayne Walker say the "disparaging comments" by mayoral adviser Simon Johnston are defamatory.

A senior staffer in the Auckland mayoral office has apologised after publicly attacking two councillors and National MP for East Coast Bays Erica Stanford over a controversial proposal to demolish North Harbour Stadium.

On LinkedIn, Simon ‘Johnno’ Johnston wrote that in his view it was “very sad that a few local councillors and local MP are talking up mistruths without any reason except self-ego”.

“Very sad. Same 2 selfish councillors who are anti-change at other stadiums and do no want progress on Auckland. Their bullying tactics on Auckland Council staff and stadium staff is personal. Pity the local National MP supports this behaviour,” he wrote in his opinion.

The issue is over a proposal in the council’s Long-Term Plan to demolish North Harbour Stadium at Albany and build a smaller facility on the same site. Two other options in the plan are to keep the existing stadium and change the operational management.

Simon Johnston's post on LinkedIn attacking councillors John Watson and Wayne Walker, and National MP Erica Stanford.

Johnston’s job in the mayoral office is as a lead liaison to Mayor Wayne Brown, engaging with community and business organisations, especially in the sporting, cultural and event sectors.

The Herald approached Johnston directly for comment about the LinkedIn post but he did not respond.

The incident occurred after Tātaki Auckland Unlimited (TAU) chief executive Nick Hill posted a piece from TAU Board Chair Vicki Salmon about North Harbour Stadium - that had appeared in the Herald - on his personal LinkedIn page. The piece was open for public comments. Johnston’s tirade was among those comments.

The councillors Johnston referred to in his post are John Watson and Wayne Walker, who represent the Albany ward where North Harbour Stadium is located. They have complained to council chief executive Phil Wilson in a letter.

In the letter, the two councillors said the “disparaging comments” appeared to be defamatory because they had been seen by a significant number of council and TAU staff and the public.

“Such a litany of alleged offences is a serious accusation to make and casts aspersions on our integrity as Auckland councillors,” the letter said.

The councillors said the language used by Johnston “is more akin to that of a social media troll than a mayoral office employee who is being paid out of the public purse to provide, we assume, informed and objective advice to the mayor.

“In our view, this outburst is yet a further example of how inappropriate behaviour has been allowed to permeate this entire process surrounding the future of North Harbour Stadium. Individuals like Mr Johnston have been allowed to act with impunity and with an almost total disregard for any conventional notions of due process or bureaucratic neutrality,” said Watson and Walker, who strongly oppose the option to demolish the stadium.

Council chief executive Phil Wilson has taken immediate steps to deal with the complaint.

In the letter, they accused TAU management and the board of an orchestrated media blitz to influence the outcome of the consultation process on the future of the $450 million stadium.

Yesterday, Johnston deleted the offending comments and delivered an apology to the councillors’ offices. He also apologised to Stanford and Brown.

A mayoral spokesperson said the comments did not reflect the views of the mayor or the mayoral office, saying posting the comment fell short of the standard expected of council staff.

A mayoral spokesperson said the comments did not reflect the views of the mayor, Wayne Brown, or the mayoral office. Photo / Michael Craig

“It was made on social media by a staff member from his personal account and in his personal capacity, although his role was identified in the post.

“The comment appears to be a one-off. Staff have been reminded of expectations about dealing with elected members professionally,” the spokesperson said.

The councillors have asked Wilson what code of behaviour Johnston is bound by and what redress is open to them.

“It is our view this process has been hopelessly compromised by the behaviour exhibited to date. Our community’s view is even blunter - they are increasingly regarding this entire process as a ‘jack up’,” the pair’s letter said.

Wilson said he had received the letter and taken immediate steps to deal with the matter and make expectations clear.

“Creating an environment of mutual respect when working with our elected members is essential, therefore we expect staff members to represent themselves professionally and appropriately,” he said.

The future of North Harbour Stadium is up in the air. Photo / Richard Robinson

Hill said he shared the opinion piece on North Harbour Stadium from TAU board chairwoman Vicki Salmon on his LinkedIn page to support open dialogue about its current status and future.

“We don’t censor comments on social media … unless they incite hate or include crude language,” he said.

The Herald has sought comment from Erica Stanford.