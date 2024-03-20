The waterfront and downtown in Tāmaki Makaurau welcomed a full cruise-ship season. Photo / Brett Phibbs

OPINION

It has been superb to watch Tāmaki Makaurau come alive this summer, with the waterfront and downtown welcoming a full cruise-ship season, and the vibrancy created by fantastic new events such as Moana Auckland — New Zealand’s Ocean Festival, and the Red Bull Cliff Diving.

As Director Destination at Tātaki Auckland Unlimited (TAU), I’m often asked “What’s next?” How do we continue to grow the visitor economy — a sector that returned $4.46 billion GDP to Auckland in the past year — as we rebuild?

The answers lie in a collective plan that outlines what’s important for Aucklanders and our region as a destination. So, TAU is working with the industry to develop Destination AKL 2035 — a future-focused strategy that builds on our commitment to sustainability and the successes of its predecessor, Destination AKL 2025.

We are setting ambitious goals for innovation, inclusivity, and environmental stewardship. At its core, Destination AKL 2035 will seek to strike a fine balance between progress and preservation, ensuring Auckland’s growth is productive, regenerative, and collaborative.

Destination AKL 2025 was a visionary strategy developed in 2018 — in partnership with the private and public sectors to improve the region’s visitor economy.

Outcomes included the development of local destination management plans for Aotea Great Barrier Island, Matakana Coast, and Waiheke Island that aimed to promote these amazing parts of Auckland while sensitively growing visitor numbers.

Also, the opening of Wētā Workshop Unleashed and the All Blacks Experience during lockdown helped to add value for visitors, in addition to initiatives such as Discover Auckland — Auckland’s visitor website.

Funding continues to be a challenge for Auckland and all regions around Aotearoa. The suspension of Auckland Council’s Accommodation Provider Targeted Rate (APTR) in 2020, meant a significant reduction in TAU’s destination activity funding. TAU continues to advocate for a national long-term sustainable funding model to ensure we are meeting the needs of local communities and visitors, and that we can keep doing the work needed to ensuring our region’s visitor economy can flourish — recognising the council is under severe financial pressure.

So together with industry partners, TAU launched the interim voluntary Destination Partnership Programme (DPP) in 2023. Emphasising the importance of TAU’s role — from tourism marketing to business events — the DPP seeks to foster collaboration between the public and private sectors and harness existing expertise and resources.

It also aims to connect the sector, drive economic and social growth, and Auckland’s global competitiveness as a destination of choice.

It’s also instrumental in encouraging collective action. So far, 140 businesses — from Auckland Airport to numerous hotels, attractions and hospitality providers — have contributed just under $2m to support the promotion of Auckland domestically, in Australia and North America as well as to attract global business events. This is the visitor industry working in step with us to promote Auckland — a genuine partnership.

In addition, major events continue to be a massive boost for Auckland’s social and economic wellbeing. This was particularly evident during a break in pandemic lockdown in mid-2021 when TAU worked with partners, on behalf of Auckland Council, to present The Lion King for its only New Zealand season.

It was a breath of fresh air for Aucklanders and visitors; 35 per cent of ticket sales came from outside of Auckland, and it boosted the region’s GDP by $11.1m.

The value of events extends beyond immediate economic impact, where we’ve seen accommodation providers, hospitality businesses, local tourism operators and retailers, among others, benefiting.

However, the work is far from over, especially if we want Auckland to be like other true international cities and open for business day and night. A crucial part of Destination AKL 2035 is work already under way to develop a strategy to transform the city centre into a 24-hour economic hub with a thriving “night-time economy”.

It’s a challenging goal, but we’re optimistic it can be achieved through a multi-agency approach — from the wider Auckland Council whānau to mana whenua, industry partners, businesses operating in the central city and central government agencies.

International expansion into Australia, China and North America — three main markets for Auckland — and sustainability initiatives, inclusivity and diversity are essential to enrich the visitor experience and improve Auckland’s global reputation.

Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland (and by extension New Zealand) has a unique cultural story — we have a strong Pacific heritage, more than 200 cultures call Auckland home, and Māori culture is the region’s beating heart.

Te Tiriti o Waitangi will continue to shape the Destination AKL 2035 strategy, and everything we do — as we work hard to create a destination that celebrates our region’s multicultural identity and puts inclusive and environmentally responsible systems in place for the benefit of future generations.

We are encouraged by the coalition Government’s early discussions and its commitment to supporting Tāmaki Makaurau’s tourism and events industry. As we collectively continue to navigate the path to recovery — through strategic investment, collaboration, and innovation — I know Tāmaki Makaurau will emerge stronger, more vibrant, and connected than ever.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited

Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s economic and cultural agency is committed to making our region a desirable place to live, work, visit, invest and do business.

· Annie Dundas is Director of Destination, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited



