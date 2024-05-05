Voyager 2023 media awards
Inside Auckland’s month of train hell: Texts to Mayor Brown’s office, AT exec plan crisis meeting

Tom Dillane
By
7 mins to read
  • Texts between Mayor Wayne Brown’s office and transport bosses reveal behind-the-scenes confusion as Auckland’s train network descended into chaos in February.
  • The region’s train network was shut down several times during the month due to issues including track heat and human error, causing mass delays. The texts, released an Official Information Act response, show AT boss Dean Kimpton didn’t know if his agency or KiwiRail had shut down the network after the signal failure, which was caused by a KiwiRail IT staffer doing unsanctioned work.
  • In other texts, an industry leader reacting to the shutdown told Mayor Brown’s transport adviser that ‘I can’t overstate how incredulous I am’, while officials planned their response to the crisis ahead of a meeting with the mayor.

The former head of Wellington’s public transport department sent alarmed text messages to Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown’s office describing how “incredulous” he was at the safety risk posed by a signal failure that shut down

