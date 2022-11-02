Hori Gemmell will be home for Christmas after being released from maximum security Auckland prison. Photo / Luisa Girao

A man who led police on a two-day manhunt after stealing a cop car and two loaded police pistols will be out of prison before Christmas.

Hori Irimana Tenaku Winiata Kemp Gemmell is serving the remaining few weeks of his nearly three-and-a-half-year term of imprisonment for his 2019 offending.

But while Gemmell's statutory release date is December 15, he made an unsuccessful bid for an earlier taste of freedom last month.

According to the Parole Board decision, the 27-year-old was "realistic" at the hearing and accepted he would have to serve the entirety of his sentence.

Gemmell had been reclassified as a maximum-security prisoner after misconduct while behind bars, meaning any chance of rehabilitation was difficult.

However, he told the board he had been working with counsellors and a psychologist to address his issues.

It was acknowledged Gemmell would need significant support as he transitions back into the community next month and the hearing allowed the board to consider the Southland man's release conditions.

Gemmell was in his early 20s when in August 2019 he stole a police car and guns in Gore, sparking a major manhunt that spanned two days.

Police had tried to pull him over on a rural road but rammed the patrol car and then ran away on foot.

He returned to the scene and commandeered a patrol car.

He hit another police car as he sped off and then disappeared with two loaded Glock pistols he took from the vehicle's gun safe.

Gemmell was sentenced to three years and one month for unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a pistol, operating a motor vehicle recklessly and assault.

Another three months was added to his sentence when he attacked a fellow inmate in 2020.

At the latest hearing, the board said Gemmell had not been treated for his serious offending and there was no release proposal for him.

He had shown a pattern of wayward behaviour while locked up and was transferred to Auckland Prison at Paremoremo after his security classification was bumped up.

A previous Parole Board decision said Gemmell, who has been assessed as a high risk of general and violent reoffending, had been involved in 17 "incidents" and 11 of those escalated to formal misconduct.

At the latest hearing, he acknowledged his behaviour could be "good and bad", telling the board the fluctuations were in part to do with his nerves around his release.

However, once released, Probation planned to work with Gemmell, alongside other agencies, to ensure he stays on track with his rehabilitation.

He will be subject to a number of special release conditions including not to enter gang pads or to associate with members of the Mongrel Mob and Hells Angels MC without written approval.

A multidisciplinary reintegration meeting between the agencies involved in his ongoing care outside of prison was strongly supported by the board.

"It seems that there are several matters which he will require assistance with when he is released into the community," panel convenor Kathryn Snook said in the decision.