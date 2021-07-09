Matariki fireworks to light up Wellington waterfront

Wellington's Matariki fireworks display will be held over the waterfront tonight. Photo / Wellington City Council

The capital's night sky will be lit up tonight as Wellingtonians cap off Matariki celebrations with fireworks.

The Matariki fireworks will be let off within Wellington Harbour from 6.30pm on Saturday and will last for 10 minutes.

Metlink will be putting on extra train services on the Johnsonville, Kāpiti and Hutt Valley lines after the event between 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

The display will conclude the Matariki ki Pōneke Festival, which has run for the past two weeks on Wellington's waterfront.

Wellington City councillor Jill Day said it was particularly important to celebrate Matariki this year given the improvements for Māori in the decision-making processes for local government.

"This year we are proud to have introduced mana whenua representation with voting rights and remuneration, and more recently a Māori Ward in Wellington which will come into effect for the 2022 local elections."

The festival has included digital events, exhibitions, workshops, online activities and lights displays such as Mana Moana which will also play tonight at the Whairepo Lagoon.