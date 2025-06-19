This year, the Matariki public holiday falls just three weeks after King’s Birthday weekend, when 188 people were recognised for their contributions to New Zealand life.

Honours lists are generally issued twice a year - on New Year’s Eve and on the Aotearoa observance of the King’s birthday - the first Monday in June (King Charles was actually born in November), as well as in Special Lists as required.

Yes, it makes sense that on the occasion of the King’s birthday (observed), the royal honours are announced.

But doesn’t it make more sense that a celebration of great and worthy New Zealanders takes place at a time when, like Waitangi Day and Anzac Day, we come together as a nation, whether it be in celebration, reflection, or both? Unlike those holidays, Matariki is timed for a long weekend every year, giving workers a decent chance to rest and giving whānau and friends time and opportunity to gather from afar.

As noted in our King’s Birthday editorial this month, New Zealand republicans have in the past called for honours to be announced at Matariki, saying awarding honours on this public holiday would help build a sense of nationhood.

Republican Movement/Kia Mana Motuhake a Aotearoa says recognising the King’s birthday is not a relevant public holiday for the country.

As long as the monarch remains our head of state, it’s hard to make that particular argument. But it’s clear that Matariki is a more suitable time to celebrate Aotearoa effort and achievement.

Some may oppose the change because Matariki should rightly centre on ensuring mātauranga Māori is at the heart of public celebrations. That’s a crucial consideration but announcing the honours at Matariki needn’t take anything away from the purpose and mana of the holiday. Done well, it would do the opposite.

As for recipients, they would still receive royal recognition, albeit on a date more suited, a time already full of celebration, reflection and recognition, rather than a long weekend marked largely by big retail sales.

Matariki is named for the heavens. At a time we look up to the stars, let’s also look up to our community stars, our local heroes, and let them shine with the glory of recognition.

Mānawatia a Matariki!

