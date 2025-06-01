Their achievements are elevated and are on par with sporting heroes and politicians, sometimes more deservedly.

For some, the honours are less about keeping in step with British tradition and more about giving Kiwis the recognition they deserve.

The debate goes back and forth over the honours system, with knight and damehoods having been famously scrapped in 2000 by Helen Clark’s Labour Government, then reintroduced as the New Zealand honours system nine years later by Sir John Key.

Next door, Australia’s knight and damehoods became almost a tug of war within the Liberal Party. Prime Minister Tony Abbott reintroduced them in 2014, puzzlingly knighted Prince Philip, and they were removed again just over a year and a half later by the next Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, and have been absent ever since.

It’s noted that both Clark’s and Turnbull’s decisions were approved by the Queen, who rarely got involved with government policy.

More recently, the New Zealand Republicans have called for honours to be announced at Matariki, saying that recognising the King’s birthday (which is not his real birthday) was not a relevant public holiday for the country.

This year, however, it’s status quo and today’s list of recipients are all nominated by their communities and recommended to the King by the Government.

Ranjna Patel, a prominent figure in the Auckland community, receives the New Zealand Order of Merit and becomes a Dame for services to ethnic communities, health and family violence prevention.

Patel’s CV reads like a veritable alphabet soup: ONZM, QSM and now DNZM. Her contributions to the Auckland health community are far too great to list.

Millennials will recognise Suzy Cato on today’s list. She is being made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to music, television and education.

Cato’s melodic voice coached children through the Covid-19 lockdowns, producing online content such as storytelling, science experiments and musical activities for children.

Cato’s show You And Me was staple children’s TV viewing in many Kiwi households. She was known by her trademark blonde hair and colourful selection of jumpers.

No doubt her grown-up fans can still sing the theme tune It’s Our Time by heart.

BMX champion Sarah Walker, comedian Dai Henwood, TV personality and historian Jude Dobson, Louise Wallace, Black Fern Portia Woodman-Wickliffe and former All Black and rugby commentator Murray Mexted are other recognisable names on the list.

But whether they have name recognition or not, we must take the time to honour and thank our high achievers for their invaluable contributions to society and their local communities – however we choose to celebrate them.