Asked if Bunker’s wife minded that meeting Cato as a toddler trumped their wedding day as “the best day ever”, he said: “She knows it’s the best day ever. I have a 9-month-old son, I’m married and everything but mate, Suzy Cato,” he said through laughter.
While the pair have not met in person again, they still formed a friendship because of what Bunker called Cato’s down-to-earth nature.
“She’s the best,” he said.
“I’m a fully-grown man, I’m pretty tattooed and can look intimidating but I know that I’m just going to be in tears meeting her.”
Bunker hailed 56-year-old Cato as an icon for Kiwi millennials.
Suzy’s World and You and Me cemented the entertainer as one of New Zealand’s most beloved children’s presenters.
“I just always remember after school or before school watching her and just how pivotal she really was for kids my age,” Bunker said.
He credited Cato’s positive influence as the catalyst for his career as a music teacher at Whanganui Girls' College.
“Her impact on me as a child to now is definitely the reason why I am a teacher now.”
And Cato’s lyrical presence 100% led him to become a music teacher, he said.