Police remain at the scene of a fatal shooting in the Waikato on Thursday. Video / Ben Fraser

Motorbikes have been seized and infringements issued in relation to a tangi for a gang member killed by police in Waikato last week, police say.

Police shot a 31-year-old armed man from the Hauraki region on Thursday after a lengthy pursuit ended when the man entered a stranger’s home in Manawaru and threatened a parent and child, police said in a statement.

Waikato West area commander Inspector Will Loughrin said police remained visible in Paeroa and across western Waikato today in relation to the “gang tangi” this morning.

Gang members travelled from Auckland, Waikato, and Bay of Plenty for the tangi and procession in Paeroa, Loughrin said.

“Police engaged with gang leaders to communicate our expectations about the behaviour of those attending.

“Police have been conducting checkpoints in, out and around Paeroa and western Waikato today and police will continue to assist with traffic management at some intersections where required,” Loughrin said.

“Our expectations have been made very clear, we have zero tolerance for poor behaviour.

He said “anti-social, unlawful, or driving-related offending” would not be tolerated and police would follow up with enforcement action immediately or at a later date.

Loughrin said the community could expect some delays on the roads and the public was encouraged to report any instances of unlawful activity on the road to police.

“Everyone in the community has the right to be safe and feel safe and we ask you report any unlawful behaviour to police on 111 if it is happening and 105 after the fact.”

February 15 shooting

Police had been pursuing the man and unsuccessfully tried to stop his stolen vehicle with road spikes. After the man fled into a rural house on McLaren Rd and threatened the parent and child, he was shot and critically injured.

Despite medical attention, he later died.

A McLaren Rd resident, who spoke to the Bay of Plenty Times last Friday, on the condition she was not named, said she had been at home napping about 1pm.

“And then I heard the sirens and I just saw the police outside there [on the road].

Road markings on McLaren Rd in rural Waikato following Thursday's fatal shooting by police. Photo / Andrew Warner

“I just saw them getting their guns so I’m really scared.”

She went back into the bedroom “and then I heard some shots … maybe two or three”.

A second resident told the Bay of Plenty Times it was normally a “quiet neighbourhood” so Thursday’s events were a “big shake-up”.

He saw lots of police cars on the road but had “no idea” what was going on and did not go to investigate.

Mayor ‘shocked and saddened’ by shooting

Matamata-Piako Mayor Adrienne Wilcock said last week she was “shocked and saddened” by the event and Manawaru was a “tight-knit rural community.

“I feel for the innocent people caught up in this and understand local police and the community victim support group are supporting them after what must have been extremely frightening for them.

“From a community perspective, this incident was an isolated one that was initiated in Hamilton and it perhaps appears by chance that it ended within our district.”















