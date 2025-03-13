Three days later, police issued a warrant to arrest McRae who they believed could assist with their inquiries.

Police want to find Michael Kane McRae, 44. Photo / Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Philip Skoglund said McRae was likely avoiding arrest and getting help to hide from police.

“We believe McRae is still in the Wairarapa area; my message to anyone helping him evade capture is [to] come forward now, do not put yourself at further risk of prosecution.”

Anyone who sees McRae should not approach him and call 111 immediately, Skoglund said.

Police also wanted to hear from anyone who saw a green Ford Festiva, which was seen leaving one of the fires and was later found abandoned on Mikimiki Rd the following day.

“We want to track the movements of the vehicle on the Saturday morning when the arsons were reported, and the day or days beforehand,” Skoglund said.

St Patrick’s Catholic Church praised the efforts of a local policeman who happened to be driving past at the time of the fire and dampened the flames. Photo / Lynda Feringa

In videos posted to social media, the man pictured in police press releases today said: “Kia ora, I set fire to seven churches. Seven stars, seven candles.”

Police earlier told the Herald they were aware of the videos, and they were forming part of an investigation into the blazes.

Emergency services only discovered Masterton Baptist Church was on fire while they were on their way to a different church fire.

Up to 12 fire engines earlier rushed to fight the fires, which all started between 4.25am and 4.35am, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

It appeared an object had been thrown through a window with an accelerant to start the fire at at least one church.

St Patrick’s Catholic Church has praised the efforts of a local police officer who happened to be driving past, saw their building was “red hot”, and managed to dampen the flames with an outside hose until firefighters arrived.

The blue light from a police car illuminates the damage to Masterton Baptist Church from the fire. Photo / David Dew

Masterton Baptist Church elder David Dew viewed the damage through a doorway early Saturday morning after emergency services called him to the scene.

Dew said the fire brigade told him that they were on their way to reports of another church fire when they noticed flames coming out of his building so they stopped to deal with it.

The four churches hit were the Anglican Church of the Epiphany, St Patrick’s Catholic Church, Masterton Baptist Church, and Equippers Church Masterton. Photo / Wellington Fire and Emergency

He was thankful and thought the damage could have been a lot worse if firefighters had not stumbled across the fire.

“One row is completely burnt out. All the upholstery and foam are completely charred and gone. There are smoke marks right up to the ceiling.”

