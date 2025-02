The Epiphany Church in Masterton is among four churches to have caught on fire in the early hours of the morning, with police treating the blazes as suspicious. Photo / Lynda Feringa

Four Masterton churches have been damaged in suspicious blazes overnight.

The damage to some of the churches has been described as “significant”.

Up to 12 Fire and Emergency NZ trucks fought the fires that all started between 4.25am and 4.35am, a Fenz spokesperson said.

The churches are: Anglican Church Of The Epiphany, St Patrick’s Catholic Church Masterton, Masterton Baptist Church and Equippers Church Masterton.

Damage to the churches ranged from moderate to significant, Fenz said.