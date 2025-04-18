Massive lightning and thunder storm rocks Auckland region

By RNZ
MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Auckland, following heavy downpours across parts of the region over the past few hours.
Areas east of a line from Kaukapakapa to Waiuku (which covers most of the urban areas of Waitākere, North Shore, Auckland Central and South Auckland), may experience downpours of 25 to 30 mm per hour and total accumulations of 50 to 60 mm over 3 to 4 hours.
The line of thunderstorms, connected to ex-tropical Cyclone Tam, was moving very slowly east and conditions may clear in western areas from 1am Saturday.
Meterologist Alain Baillie said 26.5 millimetres of rain was recorded at Mahurangi, in northern Auckland, between 10pm and 11pm.