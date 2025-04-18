Massive lightning and thunder storm rocks Auckland region

About 21 millimetres was recorded at Whenuapai Airport in the hour leading to midnight.

Continued heavy rainfall is expected overnight and may lead to localised flash flooding in parts of Auckland.

It comes off the back of days of wild weather following Ex-Cyclone Tam, which has left thousands still without power and damaged roads and other infrastructure.

Waimauku resident Brya Wallace said the first wave of Friday night’s storm rolled in at about 10pm.

“I was actually playing a video game on my computer and could hear the thunder through my headset,” she said.

“My family and I were watching it for about an hour as it went from about 16km away, by counting the seconds, to overhead and passed overhead.”

The storm lasted for at least an hour, maybe even an hour and a half, Wallace said.

“There were a couple of thunderous booms that shook the whole house. There was one I wish I recorded that sounded almost alien as it reverberated through the air before descending into a satisfying clap that shook the house.”

MetService currently has no weather warnings in place for Auckland.