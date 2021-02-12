Massive chairs for photos to be installed in Ahuriri ahead of Napier's Art Deco Festival

Ahuriri Business Association coordinator Maree Langford with a set of 2m-high chairs which will be installed in Napier ahead of this year's Art Deco Festival. Photo / Paul Taylor

A set of 2m-high wooden chairs are due to be permanently installed in Napier ahead of this year's Art Deco Festival.

The five chairs will be on show at Perfume Point – between the lighthouse and East Pier – from February 17 onwards.

The chairs, commonly known as Cape Cod chairs, vary in colours and stand at 2m tall.

Ahuriri Business Association coordinator Maree Langford said about $1000 worth of timber has gone into each chair.

She said the hope is that locals and visitors use the new seating art piece and share it on social media.

"Taupo has the 'love Taupo sign' on the waterfront that hundreds take photos with, so we hope people do the same with these chairs.

"They are all different bright colours so we hope people will use them to take family pictures and share them on Instagram and so on."

The chairs, commonly known as Cape Cod chairs, will be on show at Perfume Point, Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Langford said the sea-facing chairs are perfect for watching the comings and goings of Napier Port.

"They are even big enough for a whole family to sit in one chair."

Langford said the remaining chairs are due to be painted over the weekend ahead of being installed at Perfume Point next week, where concrete pads have already been laid.

This year's Art Deco Festival is due to run from February 17 to 21 – with tens of thousands of people expected.

Marking the 90th anniversary of the Hawke's Bay earthquake, as well as the 80th anniversary of the Royal New Zealand Navy, this year's festival is dedicated to "Saluting the Services".

Among the main events, the Charter Parade and Military March on February 20 will see up to 150 soldiers lead the Vintage Car Parade, while party-goers can enjoy a Great Gatsby themed event at Mission Estate Winery later that night.

Celebrating its 32nd year, the festival will also host the annual Soap Box Party on Tennyson St on February 21, where children and parents race their home-made carts, followed by a jazz concert with a difference at Trinity Methodist Church.