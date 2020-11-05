Massey stabbing: Brutal killing culmination of evil plan, Crown claims

The brutal death of Jennifer Yang in a suburban street was the culmination of a sinister, hate-fuelled plan, a Crown prosecutor says.

But Manchao Li has denied murderous intent in the stabbing, and dismissed claims he brandished a meat cleaver and boasted of chopping up his ex-wife.

Yang, 56, died in Massey, West Auckland, on Monday July 29 last year.

Li on Thursday accepted he must have stabbed Yang, but said he could not recall the deed.

The Crown has argued Li, 65, was furious at Yang after decade-old financial and legal disputes.

On Thursday afternoon, Crown prosecutor Nick Webby said one witness recalled Li brandishing a meat cleaver and boasting he'd dismember Yang.

Li rejected that. He also dismissed claims he'd once said of Yang: "I might go to prison but she'll be dead."

Webby said Li schemed to disrupt Yang's life with a plan that escalated in severity or brutality after each setback.

The couple moved from China to New Zealand in 2001 but started separating four years later.

Webby said Li in January 2018 wanted Immigration New Zealand to investigate his ex-wife, first by advising a case manager to look into Yang.

Webby said if that failed, Li would contact the Minister of Immigration with more unsubstantiated claims about Yang.

The memorial for Zhimin Yang on Westgate Drive in the West Auckland suburb of Massey. Photo / Brett Phibbs

If that failed to get Yang thrown out of the country, Li would allegedly contact media or otherwise try create adverse publicity about Yang.

Webby said Li told a social worker if he couldn't solve disputes legally, he would damage Yang's property.

And Webby said the plan's next level involved Li threatening to "chop her hands and feet off or just stab her".

In the dock, Li replied through a Mandarin interpreter: "After that discussion I wrote to the Prime Minister twice. Was that included in that plan?"

"That was not in the plan. Stabbing and cutting off hands and feet were," Webby said.

Li placed his hands together and implored Webby to stop arguing.

He either rejected claims of a sinister plan, or responded with questions.

Manchao Li is at the Auckland High Court on trial for the murder of Jennifer Yang. Photo / NZME

Justice Pheroze Jagose repeatedly told Li to answer questions.

Jurors again heard claims Li referred to his ex-wife as "bitch".

Li said a witness who made these claims was an alcoholic who'd say anything for whisky.

"I wouldn't have used an uncivilised word like this."

Li said he found a dead pigeon in the street and placed it in a letterbox at Yang's son's house in Massey.

Li, who'd spent time after the separation drifting around the South Island, said he grew annoyed when learning Yang had three houses in Auckland.

Li said he couldn't remember where he got a dead rat also found in the letterbox a few weeks before the stabbing.

Li on Thursday referred to sea turtles, a long-lived animal, saying he and Yang wanted to be like the aquatic reptile and reach old age.

He also claimed a Gerber hunting knife taken from him after the stabbing was bought as a souvenir or gift.

"If you were going to China to meet some official, this would be a better gift than a wristwatch."

Webby said Li stabbed Yang twelve times when she was on the ground, and wanted her to die.

"You say something and I say something else. Who would have the most scientific modern device that would be able to test me?" Li replied.

The trial continues.

Domestic violence - do you need help?

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay

Where to go for help or more information:

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and middle eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz