Emergency services responded to a serious incident in a park in the Auckland suburb of Massey overnight. Video / Hayden Woodward

Police have revealed they believe there was more than one person present when security guard Ramandeep Singh was killed in Massey.

Waitematā CIB detective inspector Aaron Proctor today appealed for those who were present at the time of the assault to come forward as plans were underway to repatriate the body of the 25-year-old victim back to India.

Singh was killed in a West Auckland carpark on Monday, and a 26-year-old man was charged with Singh’s murder later that day and appeared in the Waitākere District Court.

Now police say they are looking for more people involved in the incident, and are calling on the public’s help.

“We believe there was more than one person present at the time of the assault and we are appealing to those present to do the right thing and come forward,” said Proctor.

“This was an unnecessary and callous attack on a person going about his duty in the community.

“Our hard-working team is dedicated to piecing together the events that have unfolded leading up to Mr Singh’s death and hold anyone responsible to account.”

Proctor says a post mortem has since been completed and revealed

Singh died as a result of his injuries received in an assault.

“Police are continuing to investigate and hold those involved responsible for their actions.”

Police are continuing to encourage anyone who was in Royal Reserve park or the wider area, including in and around Reverie Place on Sunday night between 11.30pm and just after midnight, to come forward.

His parents’ only son, he reportedly moved to New Zealand in 2018 to pursue higher education on a study visa after completing his schooling in India.

A video interview with the family shows a house packed with female mourners, many holding each other and sobbing. The men sit somberly in a separate room.

One female relative - who spoke with her eyes closed and barely able to hold her head up - said Singh used to call home every day.

Royal Reserve in Massey remained cordoned off yesterday as forensics experts combed the scene. Jason Oxenham

On Tuesday, Armourguard general manager Shane O’Halloran confirmed the homicide victim was working for the company.

“It is with deep sadness that Armourguard confirms that 25-year-old Ramandeep Singh - a security patrolman working for the organisation via a contractor - was found deceased in Massey, Auckland, yesterday morning.

“We send our sympathies and condolences to the family and friends of Ramandeep and are offering our full support to them during this difficult time.”

Singh’s name was also listed as the victim in court documents filed in the Waitākere District Court.

On Tuesday, the scene remained cordoned off and forensics experts were combing the area using Luminol.

Police said they have not ruled out more arrests.

Police can be contacted via 105 or provide information online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 231218/2235.

An officer stands guard outside a house in Reverie Place, Massey, on Tuesday in relation to the ongoing homicide investigation. Photo / Jason Oxenham



