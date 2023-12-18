The scene at Royal Reserve in Massey, where police have cordons in place concerning an ongoing homicide investigation. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Police are not ruling out further arrests or charges after a man was killed in a West Auckland park yesterday.

The man was reported unresponsive just after midnight on Monday, and was pronounced dead where he was found, in the carpark at Royal Reserve in Massey.

Police have opened a homicide investigation and charged a 26-year-old man with murder. He appeared in court on Monday.

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor said scene guards remain in place on Beauchamp Dr and the area is still closed to the public.

“Our investigation teams have worked hard to reach this point.

“While an arrest has been made, there are still a number of enquiries yet to be completed.

“A post-mortem is due to take place this morning and an increased police presence will remain in the area.”

Alongside the park, a property on Reverie Pl was also cordoned off by police today.

Neighbours of the property under police investigation drove away from their home this morning quickly with packed bags.

Police said they were still looking for witnesses in Royal Reserve park or the wider area, including in and around Reverie Place on Sunday night between 11.30pm and just after midnight.

A policeman standing guard outside 16 Reverie Pl, Massey where police have cordoned off a home concerning an ongoing homicide investigation. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Three police specialist search group marquees and three police vehicles were still in place at the Royal Reserve carpark on Tuesday morning.

A police officer told a bystander that the park should be open again on Wednesday.

Detectives, photographers and ESR forensic scientists remained at the park overnight on Monday.

Six forensic experts in coveralls could be seen carefully walking through the carpark and conducting a scene examination using Luminol, which is used to detect traces of blood.

Luminol being used at the crime scene at the Royal Reserve car park in Massey overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Officers are still maintaining cordons around the carpark.

A police scene guard was also present at nearby Reverie Pl, where an arrest was made early on Monday not long after the victim was first found at the reserve.

A police vehicle was parked in the Reverie Pl driveway, and a Waitemata CIB trailer was parked outside the house.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim.