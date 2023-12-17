Emergency services responded to a serious incident in a park in the Auckland suburb of Massey overnight.
Officers are blocking Beauchamp Drive following the incident at Royal Reserve, which was reported shortly after midnight.
Emergency crews descended on the carpark of the reserve at around 12.10am.
The area was cordoned off by police, with detectives and a forensic photographer at the scene.
Not long afterwards, police attended a nearby address on Reverie Place, which adjoins the park, and arrested several people. It’s not clear if the two incidents are linked.
Earlier, a Herald photographer at the scene said a motorbike was visible lying on its side in the carpark. That bike, and another vehicle at the scene, have this morning been covered by two tents.
The Herald has requested comment from police.
More to come