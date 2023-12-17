Two tents have been erected in the carpark at Royal Reserve in Massey, Auckland, following a serious incident just after midnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Two tents have been erected in the carpark at Royal Reserve in Massey, Auckland, following a serious incident just after midnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Emergency services responded to a serious incident in a park in the Auckland suburb of Massey overnight.

Officers are blocking Beauchamp Drive following the incident at Royal Reserve, which was reported shortly after midnight.

Emergency crews descended on the carpark of the reserve at around 12.10am.

Police last night at the scene of a serious incident in the Royal Reserve carpark. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The area was cordoned off by police, with detectives and a forensic photographer at the scene.

Not long afterwards, police attended a nearby address on Reverie Place, which adjoins the park, and arrested several people. It’s not clear if the two incidents are linked.

Earlier, a Herald photographer at the scene said a motorbike was visible lying on its side in the carpark. That bike, and another vehicle at the scene, have this morning been covered by two tents.

Multiple people were arrested at an address on Reverie Place shortly after police attended the Royal Reserve incident. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The Herald has requested comment from police.

More to come