A Massey resident who was charged with murder today after a body was found in Auckland’s Royal Reserve park will keep his identity secret for now.

The 26-year-old wore a dark blue boiler suit as he briefly appeared before Community Magistrate Fenella Thomas in Waitakere District Court this afternoon.

He waved to three weeping supporters as security staff led him into the dock.

Police launched a homicide investigation after a male was found dead just after midnight this morning inside the Beauchamp Drive park in Massey. The defendant’s arrest was announced hours later.

“We know this will have been a shock to the community, however we would like to reassure them this appears to be an isolated incident,” Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor said in a statement issued to media soon after the arrest.

During the brief hearing this afternoon, defence lawyer Vivienne Feyen sought interim name suppression so she could advise her new client’s family of the circumstances. Police did not oppose the request.

Magistrate Thomas ordered the defendant remanded in custody without plea until his next appearance, scheduled for the Aucklnd High Court on January 31.

“Love you,” a supporter quietly murmured as the hearing ended.

“Sorry,” he responded, standing up and giving another brief wave as he was taken back to a holding cell.

Family members of the person who died were not in attendance.

The police cordon extends from Beauchamp Dr to the edge of the playground inside the Royal Reserve park after a person died there overnight. Photo / Jamie Lyth

Earlier today police could be seen interviewing residents near the reserve. Investigators’ scene examination is likely to continue into tomorrow, police said.

Police have encouraged anyone who was in the area overnight, including around Reverie Place, to contact them online, through Crimes Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or by calling 105 and using reference file number 231218/2235.

“Even the smallest detail could bring justice for the deceased,” Detective Proctor said.

