“We will do our very best to keep you caffeinated and fed, but need to make assessments as to safety etc first.”

A witness, who wished not to be named, said the digger reversed and tried to ram the ATM in the neighbouring building.

He described the driver as “dressed entirely in black, hood up and face entirely covered”, and said he then walked towards the nearby Cool Change Bar & Eatery, which locked its doors and made its customers hide in the back.

Damage to Kitchener's Cafe in Martinborough, Wairarapa after a front-end loader raided it. Photo / Kitchener's

“The desperado then calmly hopped out of the cab, went through the rather massive hole in the Kichener Cafe facade, stayed there a few seconds then walked up the street toward us.

“It was horrible to witness and sad to think about in the aftermath.”

A front-end loader ram-raided a cafe and attempted to strike a nearby ATM on Kitchener St in Martinborough in the Wairarapa. Photo / Supplied

Police ask anyone with information to contact them online or at 105 and use the reference number 241116/2640.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.