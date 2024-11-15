Advertisement
Martinborough front-end loader ram raid terrifies diners

Diners were forced to hide after a masked “desperado” with a front-end loader rammed through a Wairarapa café and tried to strike a neighbouring ATM in a late-night burglary.

Police said they attended a robbery of a commercial premises in Martinborough around 11.40pm last night where a front-end loader was used to enter the building.

“Inquiries to locate the offender and determine the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.”

Kitchener's Cafe in Martinborough, Wairarapa says the front of its building is seriously damaged after a digger ram-raided it. Photo / Kitchener's
Kitchener’s Cafe staff said they were “gobsmacked” after a person drove a large front-end loader into the front of their building, causing serious damage.

“We will do our very best to keep you caffeinated and fed, but need to make assessments as to safety etc first.”

A witness, who wished not to be named, said the digger reversed and tried to ram the ATM in the neighbouring building.

He described the driver as “dressed entirely in black, hood up and face entirely covered”, and said he then walked towards the nearby Cool Change Bar & Eatery, which locked its doors and made its customers hide in the back.

Damage to Kitchener's Cafe in Martinborough, Wairarapa after a front-end loader raided it. Photo / Kitchener's
“The desperado then calmly hopped out of the cab, went through the rather massive hole in the Kichener Cafe facade, stayed there a few seconds then walked up the street toward us.

“It was horrible to witness and sad to think about in the aftermath.”

A front-end loader ram-raided a cafe and attempted to strike a nearby ATM on Kitchener St in Martinborough in the Wairarapa. Photo / Supplied
Police ask anyone with information to contact them online or at 105 and use the reference number 241116/2640.

