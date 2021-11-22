Martin Devlin resigns from Newstalk ZB and station owner NZME

Broadcaster Martin Devlin. / File photo

Broadcaster Martin Devlin is stepping down from his weekend sports show on Newstalk ZB in what he said was one of the hardest decisions he'd ever made.

The media industry veteran will also resign from station owner NZME, a joint statement from Devlin and the company said.

Devlin is "in recovery and doing well" after "an almost fatal mental health event" in July, the statement said.



NZME, which also publishes the Herald, said it encouraged Devlin "to take as long as he needs to make a successful recovery and has given him space to reflect on his next steps".

Devlin said today that he would resign and leave NZME.

"It's been one of the hardest decisions I've ever made. Radio has been my life for 32 years, it's the only career I've ever had and wanted, and it's been an incredible privilege," Devlin said in the joint statement.

"I just don't want the pressure and scrutiny that comes with hosting a nationwide radio show at the moment. I will definitely be back in some shape or form but for now I want to eliminate the stressors and rediscover the joy I have for working."

NZME executive Wendy Palmer said today was a sad day for New Zealand broadcasting but that the company supported Devlin's decision "and applauds him for being open and prioritising his mental health".

"Radio Sport launched in 1998 with Martin as its breakfast host and he immediately shook up the way sport had traditionally been broadcast in New Zealand. Sports fans lapped it up and Marty's show was a ratings hit. Industry colleagues also recognised Martin's talents, rewarding him with nine Sports Broadcaster of the Year awards," Palmer said.

"We sincerely wish Martin the very best for his recovery and thank him for his enormous contribution to broadcasting, so far."

The statement said that neither NZME nor Devlin would be making further comment.