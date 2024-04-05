The banking sector looks to review fraud rules, armed police respond to West Auckland house fire and a bumper events season has Auckland stadiums stoked. Video / NZ Herald

The family of a “highly accomplished” New Zealand pool player killed in a crash in Marlborough are “devastated”, his brother says.

Chris Bowman died following a crash on State Highway 6, Okaramio, on Sunday afternoon. Two others sustained moderate injuries.

On Friday, Bowman’s brother, Neil Bowman, said in a statement he was a “much-loved father, brother, uncle and partner”.

He was also a “highly accomplished” pool player and butcher by trade.

Bowman, who lived in Blenheim, “absolutely loved life”, his brother said.

“We are all so devastated by his passing.

“We will miss his sense of humour, can-do attitude and his presence.

“Sadly, we grieve alongside too many other families this Easter, which highlights how precious every day is. Our thoughts are with these families also.”

A tribute on the Masse Cuesports Facebook page, said Bowman was a “very active member” of the club since they opened their New Lynn branch 12 years ago.

“As a player, Chris was highly accomplished and had represented New Zealand numerous times over the years.

“He had won several titles, from club, to national, to the highest level, a World Cup win with the New Zealand team in 2019.”

The post said Bowman “certainly wasn’t afraid of telling it how he saw it”, which was “matched by his keen sense of humour”.

“Cue sports in New Zealand has definitely lost one its more skilled and colourful characters, but it is his family, partner and friends who are suffering the biggest loss of all, and our thoughts are with them at this very sad time.”

Bowman was one of seven people who died on New Zealand roads over Easter weekend. It was the highest toll since 2021, when seven people were killed.

Police earlier said they wanted to speak with people who witnessed the crash, or saw an olive-coloured Nissan Maxima travelling along State Highway 6 between 2pm and the time of the crash.

People can contact police on 105 by phone or online at 105.police.govt.nz, using “Update report”, and reference event number P058280167.