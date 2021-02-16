Marcus Lush elected to Invercargill City Council

Newstalk ZB's Marcus Lush has been elected to the Invercargill City Council.
Voting for the by-election closed at midday on Wednesday and results released at 1.30pm show Lush won with 7003 total votes out of the 13,991 which had been counted.
Deputy Electoral Officer Michael Morris said Lush received more than half of the votes counted.
"While special votes still need to be counted, as well as any votes dropped off to our ballot boxes today, the margin between the candidates is significant enough that we are confident Mr Lush will be your next Councillor," Morris said.
Lush, whose talkback show airs on Newstalk ZB weekdays between 8pm and midnight weekdays, lodged his application just minutes before the deadline closed last month.
It comes after former deputy mayor Toni Biddle announced her resignation from the council in October.
Lush said he saw the opportunity and thought it would be a good one.
Full results:
Marcus Lush - 7003 votes
Wayne Harpur - 1457 votes
Simon Edwards - 1090 votes
Kevin Mulrooney - 1069 votes
Tom Downey - 967 votes
David Pootinger - 927 votes
Wade Devine - 849 votes
Carl Heenan - 418 votes
Bernadine Goldsmith - 144 votes