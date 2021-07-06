Maramataka: Māori lunar calendar to be taught at Nasa

Indigenous groups around the world gather together to share cultural knowledge about space, facilitated by Nasa. Photo / Supplied

Nasa is calling on mātauranga Māori experts in hopes to acquire knowledge about the Māori lunar calendar, Maramataka.

Te Kahuratai Painting (Ngāti Manu, Ngāpuhi) is a master's student at the University of Auckland who studies maramataka and has been invited to collaborate with Nasa's Native American advisory committee in hopes to connect indigenous communities to their culture.

The indigenous advisory group was established within Nasa in 2005, working mainly alongside the Navajo Nation (Native American), indigenous scientists and astronomers from the US, Canada, Alaska, and South America.

The inspiration behind it was to create a dual-learning environment for scientific and cultural knowledge. Now it's time for Aotearoa to join.

"The gathering has taken on a life of its own and focusing on the indigenous conversations that Nasa is facilitating," Painting told the Herald.

It comes ahead of Matariki, a celebration that marks the Māori new year by honouring the rise of the star cluster.

Space is not a foreign language in te ao Māori, in fact maramataka is used very personally and extends further than the conversation of space. It highlights the connection between the moon, the environment and wellbeing.

Different phases of the moon have been able to help te ao Māori identify whether or not a day is set for harvest, fishing, or planting.

It is also a guide to understanding how to look after the environment around us, including the waters, and is a source for understanding mental health.

"We're revitalising all our indigenous knowledge across the world and sharing what we know in a way that can be accessible."

Painting said indigenous knowledge of understanding space is extremely similar across indigenous cultures.

"Every group I've had a conversation with, they'd say 'this is exactly how we'd do it'."

Like maramataka, the Navajo Nation has names for different phases of the moon and reasons as to why.

"What we are looking to do is develop a curriculum and access to resources to engage students in different ways."

One example he shared was a virtual reality planetarium experience which is in the plans to be developed for Navajo and other indigenous youth.

"Indigenous youth across the world can be excited about their identity."

It can also light the spark for indigenous youth to be scientists.

"Nasa has all the toys to make it happen."

"Their outreach is much further ahead than Auckland University, kind of on the same level as Māori communities."

Painting was approached by a Nasa scientist at an indigenous astronomy youth camp in Canada when he was asked about maramataka for the first time. The intake of information since has been nothing short of "amazing" to the American space agency.

"When you're just talking about the basics and what the stars mean to us, it's always amazing knowledge to them."

Conversations have included Polynesian voyagers and the celestial navigation methods that were used in ancient times, and how well Māori people are in tune with the environment.

"There's a strong indigenous [and Nasa] relationship and [Nasa] is using the knowledge they're learning."

Now the next step is to work out some funding avenues to get Māori youth on board and get them over there.

Painting's master's degree is exploring the information that is out there, what's the tikanga that elders know, and what can be revitalised.